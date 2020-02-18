S & U PLC (LON:SUS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $34.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 39.24 and a quick ratio of 39.24. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.39. S & U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,460 ($32.36).

In other news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total value of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUS shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital lowered shares of S & U to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

