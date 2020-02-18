Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.89

Shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and traded as low as $56.20. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 29,124 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.56. The company has a market cap of $46.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

