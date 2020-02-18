Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 13,745 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 13,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $18,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at $145,786.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.