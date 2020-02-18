salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,081 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $119,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,270,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,508 shares of company stock worth $78,863,652. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $191.09. 4,950,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,339. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 203.29, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

