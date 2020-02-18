Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (HSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HSM opened at GBX 309 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.89. Samuel Heath and Sons has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.06).

Get Samuel Heath and Sons alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of Samuel Heath and Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,275.19).

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.