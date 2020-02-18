savedroid 1-Day Volume Tops $94.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $326,489.00 and $94.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Tidex. Over the last week, savedroid has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00480795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.15 or 0.06350878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00069619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028493 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005252 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

About savedroid

SVD is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

