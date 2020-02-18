SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 396.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $294.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $294.77.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

