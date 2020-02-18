Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

