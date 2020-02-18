Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Decreased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 808,598 shares in the last quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 232,861 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150,318 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,302,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.62. 5,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,703. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

