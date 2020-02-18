Sei Investments Co. Acquires 67,209 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in FTI Consulting by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 54.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.02. 4,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $126.92.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

