Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

NYSE:TER traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 2,282,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

