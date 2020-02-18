Sei Investments Co. Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 114,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 88,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

