Sei Investments Co. Has $18.94 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CSX by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 262,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. 1,479,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

