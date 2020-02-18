Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 25,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

