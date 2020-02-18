Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $101.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

