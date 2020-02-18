Sei Investments Co. Sells 82,804 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,804 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,190,000 after buying an additional 643,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth $5,522,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 28.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 212,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,828. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

