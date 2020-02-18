Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in InterXion were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INXN traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 69,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24.

INXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

