Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. 97,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

