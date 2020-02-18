Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:SIC opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

In other news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares during the period.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

