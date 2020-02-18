Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $3.68 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00481088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.58 or 0.06359077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005279 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin, Tidex, RightBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

