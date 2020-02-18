ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.