SG Americas Securities LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 23.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,356. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

