SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 203,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

NYSE:OCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 3,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,958. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.