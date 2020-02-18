SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $283,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $192,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.18. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.52. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

