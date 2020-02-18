SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,787 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Timken by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 72.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,123. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

