SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,454 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 25,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

