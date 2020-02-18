SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,486 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.29. 6,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.37. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

