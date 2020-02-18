SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 52,684 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Under Armour by 118.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 386,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.