SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,549 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 136,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.56. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,454. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

