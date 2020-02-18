Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $33,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 161,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

