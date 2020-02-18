Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.72

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
