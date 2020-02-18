Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.72

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

