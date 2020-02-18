Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Decreases By 5.1%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on AKBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 585,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 85,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

