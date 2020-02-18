Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Decreases By 5.1%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have commented on AKBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.
NASDAQ AKBA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 585,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 85,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
