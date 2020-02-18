Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declines By 5.2%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 121,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $325.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

