Short Interest in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Decreases By 5.4%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $587.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

