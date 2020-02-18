Short Interest in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Declines By 5.6%

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 11,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,366.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,184.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 30,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $108,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,836 shares of company stock valued at $97,952 and sold 112,317 shares valued at $397,512. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Global by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

