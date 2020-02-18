Signaturefd LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 116.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 491,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 264,437 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 30,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.87, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.