Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 247.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. 56,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

