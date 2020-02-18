Signaturefd LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 740.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $24,492,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $15,117,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 24.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.