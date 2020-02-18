Signaturefd LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cna Financial by 1,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

CNA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.