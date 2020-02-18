Signaturefd LLC Sells 725 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,170 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 508,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLX. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 215,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

