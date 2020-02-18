Signaturefd LLC Sells 775 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $3,604,580. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

