Signaturefd LLC Sells 90 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.53. 15,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,668. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.96 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

