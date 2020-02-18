Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX and TOPBTC. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $216,063.00 and $48,513.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.60 or 0.03162170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00242527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00156496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

