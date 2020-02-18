Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.41

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 26315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Silgan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.