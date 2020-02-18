SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.54

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.54 and last traded at $115.54, with a volume of 69146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

