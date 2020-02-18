SkyOak Wealt LLC Buys Shares of 16,792 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,792 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,291 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 63,439 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.37. 10,594,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average of $149.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

