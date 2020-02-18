Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.89. 73,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

