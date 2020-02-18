Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 239,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

