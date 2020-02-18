Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.33 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $147.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

