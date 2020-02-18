Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $338.88. 2,765,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of -282.40, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

